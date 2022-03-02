ROCHESTER, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch rolled past the Rochester Americans, 6-3, tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

Alex Barre-Boulet put up a four-point game (2g, 2a) to help advance the Crunch to 22-19-6-1 on the season and 5-3-1-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch netminder Hugo Alnefelt earned the win turning aside 21-of-24 shots. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 22-of-27 between the pipes for the Amerks before being relieved by Aaron Dell in the third period. Dell went on to stop all five shots he faced. The Syracuse power play went 1-for-5, while the penalty kill was a perfect 3-for-3.

The Crunch opened scoring with three consecutive goals in the first period. The first goal came just 5:04 into the game when Barre-Boulet picked up the puck along the end boards, skated up the right side and fired a wrister as he cut across the slot. Three minutes later, the team converted on the power play when Gabriel Dumont tipped Barre-Boulet’s right-circle shot. Syracuse then made it 3-0 at the 14:19 mark. Barre-Boulet carried the puck into the zone down the right side during an odd-man rush before sending a cross-slot feed for Cole Koepke to finish off.

The Amerks responded with a shorthanded goal 16:37 into the opening frame. Alnefelt made the save on JJ Peterka’s shot as he rushed down the left wing, but the rebound came out for Josh Teves to clean up.

Syracuse regained their three-goal lead just 2:12 into the third period when Darren Raddysh sent a one-timer in past Luukkonen, but Rochester quickly responded with back-to-back goals by Arttu Ruotsalainen. He tallied his first at the 4:19 mark during a scramble in front of the net. At 7:49, he potted his second with a wrister from the top of the right circle.

At 9:51, Antoine Morand netted an insurance goal for the Crunch. Sean Day dropped a pass back for Morand to one-time from the left face-off dot. Barre-Boulet then hit the empty net with 1:16 remaining in the game to lock in a Crunch win.

The Crunch return home to host a pair of games against the Utica Comets this weekend.

Alex Barre-Boulet now holds the record for most goals during the Tampa Bay Lightning affiliation with 73.