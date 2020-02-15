Crunch runs point streak to five straight games with win over Utica

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch topped the Utica Comets, 3-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Ben Thomas and Gemel Smith both scored to give the Crunch a two-goal lead before Utica potted back-to-back goals in the third period to tie the game. Syracuse stifled the comeback effort and Taylor Raddysh netted the game-winner late in the frame to advance Syracuse to 24-21-3-4 on the season and 3-3-0-1 in the 12-game season series against Utica.

Goaltender Scott Wedgewood stopped 19-of-21 in net for the Crunch, while Michael DiPietro turned aside 39-of-42 between the pipes for the Comets. Syracuse went 1-for-3 on the power play and shut down Utica’s one man-advantage.

The Crunch opened scoring just 2:03 into the game. After getting a pass from Otto Somppi in the neutral zone, Thomas skated in and fired a wrister from the high slot.

Syracuse doubled their lead with a power-play goal 3:32 into the middle frame. Raddysh dug the puck out from along the boards and sent a cross-zone feed to Smith all alone in the left circle. Ross Colton tallied the secondary helper.

The Comets stole one back 1:22 into the final frame. Lukas Jasek passed across the slot to Nikolay Goldobin in the right circle for a backdoor one-timer. They evened the score at the 13:04 mark when Reid Boucher picked-off a cross-ice pass and cashed in from between the circles.

Raddysh tallied the game-winner with 5:20 remaining in the game. DiPietro made the save on Boris Katchouk’s left-wing shot, but the rebound came out for Raddysh to chip in. Thomas made it a multi-point night with an assist on the play.

The Crunch host the Rochester Americans tomorrow at 7 p.m.

