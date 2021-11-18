Crunch to hold its annual Teddy Bear toss December 4

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch will hold their 11th Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss on Saturday, Dec. 4 when the teams hosts the Rochester Americans at the Upstate Medical University Arena at 7 p.m.



The Crunch and Stanley Steemer encourage fans to join the team this holiday season in collecting new and gently used stuffed animals for local children. When the Crunch score their first goal on Dec. 4, fans will toss the puffy pets onto the ice. The cuddly critters will be collected and refurbished by Stanley Steemer before being donated to The Salvation Army.



Once the stuffed animals are refurbished, they will be brought to the Salvation Army’s Agency Distribution Day event, which supports more than 40 community agencies with their toy needs. Local agencies such as McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center, YMCA of Syracuse and the Vera House sign up to receive toys, books, and teddies from The Salvation Army’s Agency Distribution Day, which they distribute to their clients to ensure every child in Onondaga County receives something special on Christmas.



Fans are encouraged to bring new and gently used stuffed animals to the Crunch office now through Saturday, Dec. 4. The team will also have collection bins inside both building entrances during the Nov. 24, 26 and 27 games

Anyone who brings in a stuffed animal will be able to purchase tickets to the Dec. 4 game for $19. Fans may also bring stuffed animals to toss with them to the game on Dec. 4.



Stanley Steemer is locally owned and operated. Stanley Steemer is the first carpet cleaning service to be certified by the asthma and allergy foundation, by removing an average of 94 percent of common household allergens.

COURTESY OF THE SYRACUSE CRUNCH