Crunch to host ‘Women in Sports Night’ February 5

(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch is looking to reach women in Central New York this weekend.

On Saturday, February 5, the Crunch is holding a ‘Women in Sports Night’. Along with the regularly scheduled game vs. Charlotte at 7 p.m., the night will feature the SUNY Cortland women’s hockey team hosting SUNY Plattsburgh at 1 p.m. and a Women in Sports Panel.

The panel, which will be held in The Oncenter following the college game from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., will have Jaclyn Lawrence, the Assistant Director of Athletics for SUNY Cortland, Ally McConaughy, the Services Manager of Learfield Syracuse Sports Properties Partnership, and Megan Cahill, the Vice President of Communications and Digital Media for the Syracuse Crunch.

Admission to the Women in Sports Panel is free for all high school and college students, but attendees must preregister by calling the Crunch office at 315-473-4444. In addition to admission to the panel, all attendees will receive a complimentary ticket to the Crunch game. Admission to the Cortland vs. Plattsburgh game is also free.