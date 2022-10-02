SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The Syracuse football team broke into the AP Poll this week, cracking the organization’s top-25 rankings for the first time since 2019.

The Orange are off to a historic start, boasting a 5-0 record for the first time since 1987, and are ranked No. 22 in the nation. They also check in at No. 21 in the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll.

The ranking sets up a potentially historic matchup after the ‘Cuse’s bye. NC State is the next team to visit the JMA Wireless Dome on Oct. 15 and is currently ranked 14th. Should the rankings hold another week, next Saturday’s game will be the first game in the Dome between two ranked teams since 2001.

Syracuse easily dispatched Wagner 59-0 on Homecoming on Saturday. They head into the bye this week tied for first in the ACC at 2-0 in league play and already have a trio of power-five wins.

There are currently five fall sports teams ranked on Syracuse’s campus, the most teams concurrently ranked in the fall in school history. Men’s soccer (No. 7), men’s cross country (No. 10), field hockey (No. 13), and women’s cross country (No. 14) are the other four teams besides the football program.