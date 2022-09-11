SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Three different goal scorers contributed and Syracuse (7-1-0) won its sixth straight match on Sunday, defeating Cornell (1-4-1), 3-0, at the SU Soccer Stadium.

The six-game run tied the top victory streak in program history, equaling the mark established in 1996, 1998 and 2000.

Syracuse and Cornell played through a misty rain for most of the contest. The Orange struck first, after redshirt sophomore Erin Flurey was fouled and converted the subsequent penalty kick. The goal, Flurey’s fourth of the season, gave Syracuse the only tally it would need.

The Orange added an insurance goal right before the intermission. Graduate student Chelsea Domond served up a pass to freshman Gianna Savella, who headed in her first collegiate goal.

Domond finished of the afternoon’s scoring by attacking the Big Red defense to the goalkeeper’s right, resetting, and hooking a ball into the far corner.



Syracuse improved its all-time series record against Cornell to 10-0-3. The two rivals played to a scoreless, overtime draw a season ago.



Syracuse reached seven wins in a season for the first time since the 2017 campaign. The Orange finished 7-8-3 that year.



The Orange have furnished the best seven-game start in program history. In 1996, the first year in program history, Syracuse began the campaign, 7-0-1. Domond also tallied her fourth goal of the fall.

Freshman goalkeeper Shea Vanderbosch improved her record to 6-0-0 with her third shutout of the year. She made two saves in the win.



Syracuse hosts third-ranked Duke on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m. It’s the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference opener for the Orange