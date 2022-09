CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Central Valley Academy went on the road Thursday night and picked up its first win of season, defeating Chittenango 43-7.

The Thunder scored on its first three drives, racing out to a 34-0 halftime lead.

CVA (1-2) returns to action next Friday night at home against Syracuse ITC. Chittenango (0-2) will look for its first win of the season next Friday hosting Homer.