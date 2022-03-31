SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Since 2015 Syracuse Crunch forward Daniel Walcott has been a staple not only on the ice but within the CNY community.

Four years ago, Walcott joined forces with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Onondaga County. That is where Walcott met Jeremiah Tillie-Scott, a young man from Syracuse. Scott, now 14-years-old has found a “Big Brother” in Daniel Walcott.

For the last few years, Walcott has help mentor Jeremiah through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

“Since I lost my father now, it has been hard, but when Daniel came, now it is more fun,” said Jeremiah.

To Daniel the game of hockey will always be his passion, but he wants to be remembered for what he’s been able to accomplish off the ice.

“You know, I am in the position where I can take action. People are looking at me and I want to be the best person possible. So, hopeful that in itself contributes to me being a role model, said Walcott”

If you would like to be a mentor within the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Onondaga County program, click on the link below:

https://www.peace-caa.org/programs/bbbs/