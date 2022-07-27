SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) –

Jacob deGrom made his second rehab with the Syracuse Mets in less than two weeks, bringing a large crowd of 8,259 fans to NBT Bank Stadium on a warm Wednesday afternoon in the Salt City. However, missed opportunities haunted the Mets in a 10-4 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A Kansas City Royals). Syracuse outhit Omaha 13-10, but the Mets left 11 runners on base in a frustrating afternoon. The Mets left two or more runners on base in three different innings in the game. Meanwhile, deGrom struck out six batters in four innings and despite allowing two home runs, the right-hander retried the final seven batters he faced and struck out seven-time All-Star Salvador Pérez twice.

After a scoreless first inning, Omaha (48-46) got to deGrom in the second. Leading off the inning, Brewer Hicklen launched a no-doubt home run over the left-field fence to blast the Storm Chasers in front, 1-0. Clay Dungan and Ivan Castillo both walked after that, putting runners on first and second with nobody out. deGrom bounced back to strike out the next two batters, giving him hope that he could escape the frame without further trouble. Drew Waters had other ideas and sent a fly ball over the left-field wall, pushing Omaha out to a 4-0 lead on his opposite-field shot.

Jacob deGrom bounced back strong, working the next two innings in scoreless fashion to complete his rehab outing with a flourish. The two-time Cy Young winner retired the final seven batters he faced in order, racking up six strikeouts by the end of his four-inning outing. In his four-inning start, deGrom threw 67 pitches, 41 of which were strikes. All six of his strikeouts were in swinging fashion.

After Omaha pushed a run across in the top half of the seventh to take a 5-0 advantage, Syracuse (42-53) finally started scoring. In the bottom of the seventh, JT Riddle began the frame with a single and moved up to second on a one-out single from Kramer Robertson. After Francisco Álvarez flied out, Nick Plummer walked to load up the bases. Mark Vientos then walked to bring home Riddle and finally give the Mets a run, trimming the deficit to 5-1. Daniel Palka strode to the plate as the potential tying run, but he grounded out to end the inning and leave the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the eighth, Syracuse got even closer. After Gosuke Katoh lined out to start the inning, Khalil Lee doubled, and Riddle singled to put two on base with one out. Terrance Gore then looped a single into shallow right field, plating Lee and making it 5-2. Two runners remained on base with one out, as Syracuse dreamed of crawling even closer. Yet, it wasn’t to be. Kramer Robertson grounded into an inning-ending double play, wasting what would prove to be Syracuse’s last, best chance to get back in the ballgame.

Omaha put the game away with five runs on four hits in the top of the ninth inning to take a 10-2 lead. The big blow of the frame was a bases-clearing, three-run triple from Nate Eaton. Drew Waters scored on the three-run triple from Eaton. Waters, who was recently acquired in a trade from the Atlanta Braves, had a truly terrific day. The Georgia native went 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs driven in, three stolen bases, two walks, and two runs scored.

Syracuse did get a little consolation in the bottom of the ninth, completing its scoring on a two-run home run from Mark Vientos to make it a 10-4 ballgame. The 22-year-old now leads the team with 18 homers on the season. Vientos also has hits in each of his last five games.

Syracuse continues is six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday. Left-hander Nate Fisher is scheduled to start for the Mets opposed by left-hander Austin Cox for the Storm Chasers. First pitch on Thursday is slated for 6:35 p.m.