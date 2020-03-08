DeRuyter boys capture Section III Class D gold with win over Lyme

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The wait is finally over for the DeRuyter boys basketball team. After 25 years, the Rockets can call themselves Section III Champions, defeating Lyme in the Class D Finals 63-54.

Tristan Worlock was named MVP, scoring 16 points and pulling down 12 rebounds in the win.

DeRuyter improves to 24-0 this season. Next up for the Section III Champs will be Chateaugay, (Section X champion) next Saturday back at the SRC arena at noon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected