DeRuyter boys capture Section III Class D gold with win over Lyme

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The wait is finally over for the DeRuyter boys basketball team. After 25 years, the Rockets can call themselves Section III Champions, defeating Lyme in the Class D Finals 63-54.

Tristan Worlock was named MVP, scoring 16 points and pulling down 12 rebounds in the win.

DeRuyter improves to 24-0 this season. Next up for the Section III Champs will be Chateaugay, (Section X champion) next Saturday back at the SRC arena at noon.