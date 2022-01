SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The DeRuyter boys basketball team stayed red-hot on Wednesday, cruising past MPH 76 to 24.

The Rockets raced out to an 18-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

DeRuyter has won nine straight games, improving to 11-1 this season. MPH drops to 4-8 on the year.