SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It’s been a busy last few weeks for the Syracuse coaching staff, as 19 future players officially signed their letters of commitment on Wednesday to come play for Dino Babers and the Orange.

Here’s a breakdown of each player in the early signing period class:

Offense

Jayden Bass (Offensive Line) – 6’6” 300 pounds – Springfield, MA

Lysander Moeolo (Offensive Line) – 6’6” 360 pounds – Viatogi, American Samoa

Trevion Mack (Offensive Line) – 6’6” 290 pounds – Moundsview, MN

J’Onre Reed (Offensive Line – 6’3” 317 pounds – Houston, TX

Muwaffaq Parkman (Running Back) – 5’11” 175 pounds – Newark, NJ

Ike Daniels (Running Back) – 5’11” 180 pounds – Stafford, VA

David Clement (Tight End) – 6’6” 265 pounds – Albany, NY

Bryce Cohoon (Wide Receiver) – 6’2” 185 pounds – Wichata, KS

Defense

Braylen Ingraham (Defensive Line) – 6’4” 298 pounds – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Ty Gordon (Defensive Line) – 6’1” 260 pounds – Gainsville, VA

David Omopariola (Defensive Line) – 6’3” 227 pounds – Baltimore, MD

Jalil Smith (Defensive Line) – 6’5” 240 pounds – Brooklyn, NY

Lonnie Rice (Linebacker) – 6’1” 220 pounds – Philadelphia, PA

Josiah Jeffery (Linebacker) – 6’1” 210 pounds – Greenwood, SC

Zyian Moultrie-Goddard (Linebacker) – 6’0” 235 pounds – Bronx, NY

Jaeden Gould (Defensive Back) – 6’2” 200 pounds – Somerset, NJ

Rashard Perry (Defensive Line) – 6’3” 245 pounds – Buffalo, NY

Jayden Bellamy (Defensive Back) – 5’11” 175 pounds – North Haledon, NJ

Special Teams

Jack Stonehouse (Punter) – 6’1” 175 pounds – Camarillo, CA



