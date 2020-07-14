Division III Hamilton College cancels sports for the Fall season

CLINTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The coronavirus pandemic isn’t just affecting sports at the NCAA Division I level. On Friday, the NESCAC canceled all sports for the Fall season. Hamilton College, located in Clinton, New York is the lone member of that conference from New York.
The conference did leave the option that some Fall sports, like football might be able to play this Spring. Click on the video link above to hear what Hamilton Football Head Coach Dave Murray had to say regarding the conference decision to cancel their season.
