Drake Porter and Danny Varello announce they are returning to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The dominoes have started to fall for the 2021 Syracuse men’s lacrosse team. Goalie Drake Porter and faceoff specialist Danny Varello have announced their intentions to return to SU next season.

Both players are taking advantage of the NCAA ruling, which has giving spring sports athletes another year of eligibility.

Porter led the ACC in save percentage this season, stopping 57.7-percent of the shots he faced. That number ranked 12th nationally. He was also second in the ACC with 12.8 saves per game and a 9.65 goals against average. An All-ACC selection last year, this is his first All-America selection. He was also tabbed to the final Tewaaraton Award Watch List.

Varello finished 12th-nationally in faceoff percentage, winning over 63-percent of restarts. The senior split time with junior Jakob Phaup (.679) and Nate Garlow (6-of-6), to help the Orange finish the shortened 2020 season winning over two-thirds of faceoffs. Syracuse finished 2020 with the fifth-best faceoff win percentage in the country.

The other player to announce his decision to date was Nick Mellen. Already a fifth-year senior, the two-time All-American has elected not to pursue a sixth season in Orange.