Drivers and fans excited for 49th NAPA Super Dirt Week

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The wait is finally over for racing fans across Central, New York. The 49th NAPA Super Dirt week is back after a year off due to the Covid pandemic.

Racing got underway on Tuesday at Brewerton Speedway. The main event of the Super Dirt Week will take place on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Oswego Speedway (Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200).

For the full list of racing this weekend for Super Dirt Week, click on the link:

https://superdirtweek.com/event-info/schedule/