Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski retiring following 2021-2022 season

A coaching legend is calling it a career. Duke Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski announcing on Wednesday that the 2021-2022 season will be his last.

Coach K has won 1,170 games in 46 seasons. His coaching career started at Army West Point, before taking over at Duke in 1980. In 41 seasons in Durham, Krzyzewski led Duke to five NCAA national championships – 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015 – and 12 Final Fours.

He’s also won three Olympic Gold Medals as the head coach of Team USA.

Coach K released the following statement on Wednesday night:

“My family and I view today as a celebration,” said Krzyzewski. “Our time at both West Point and Duke has been beyond amazing and we are thankful and honored to have led two college programs at world-class institutions for more than four decades. That, coupled with 11 unforgettable years as the United States National Team coach, has resulted in a remarkable journey. Certainly, I have been blessed to coach some of the finest young men and greatest players in basketball history as a direct result of these unique opportunities. For us, there is no greater joy than being part of our players’ respective endeavors through basketball, and more importantly, their lives off the court. Our family is eternally grateful to everyone who contributed to our career for the past 46 years. So, to the countless members of our extended family, thank you very much.”

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim served as an assistant coach on the Team USA with Krzyzewski. Boeheim had the following to say on the legacy Coach K is leaving following his retirement:

“Mike’s impact on basketball goes so far beyond the wins his teams have accumulated. He has been a unifying leader for the sport at every level, including college, professional and international. It’s impossible to overstate the positive impact he has had for decades. He did a remarkable job building successful programs at Army and Duke. It is extremely difficult to create that level of achievement and then sustain it for the long period of time the way Mike managed to produce it. Mike joined with Jerry Colangelo to generate the same type of maintainable organization with USA Basketball. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity he gave me to sit alongside him during that amazing run that lead to three gold medals for our country. I’ve enjoyed the challenge of coaching Syracuse against his Duke teams over the years – no coach prepares his players for big games better than Mike. I’ll look forward to a few more opportunities to do that next season.”

Jon Scheyer, who played under Krzyzewski from 2006 to 2010 and was a captain of the 2010 national championship team, has been named Krzyzewski’s successor and will be the program’s 20th head coach beginning with the 2022-23 season.