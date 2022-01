WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Lane Edinger posted a triple-double, helping the Tully Black Knights to a 70-33 road win at Weedsport.

Tully’s Lane Edinger scored 18 points, adding 13 assists and 11 rebounds in the win. Daniel Mech poured in a game-high 27 points for the Black Knights.

Tully improves to 13 and 1 this season. Weedsport drops to 12-3 this year.