Education Day going virtual for Syracuse Mets this season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the most popular gamedays at any minor league ballpark is education day – a day game where students attend a game as a field trip.

Since the pandemic, those games have been on hold. That is until June 9, 2021.

The Syracuse Mets will host a virtual education day game via a free broadcast link on SyracuseMets.com. Classes can participate in school as a group, or students can join in at home in remote learning environments.

John Dalgety, a teacher from the Phoenix Central School District, will provide educational components during the broadcast. Dalgety is working closely with Shaun Moriarty, a teacher from Worcester, Massachusetts, to get Mass. students involved.

“Education Day is a time-honored tradition across the minor leagues, and we wanted to find a way for this to continue to happen in this time of COVID-19,” said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. “This was an idea presented to us by our creative teachers in CNY, so we asked for permission, and with support from MLB, we will be able to let students participate in the fun of Education Day from home and school.”

Originally slated for a 6:35pm, first pitch has been changed to noon to accommodate the educational elements during the broadcast.