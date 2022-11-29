Syracuse, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Oronde Gadsden led eight Syracuse football players in collecting All-ACC honors with his first team recognition at tight end.

He was joined by Sean Tucker (Second Team (RB) / Third Team (all-purpose)), Matthew Bergeron (Second Team), Mikel Jones (third team), Marlowe Wax (honorable mention), Garrett Williams (honorable mention), Ja’Had Carter (honorable mention and Duce Chestnut (honorable mention).

Gadsden, just a true sophomore, set single-season program records for receptions (56) and receiving yards (891) this season. He leads the nation in receiving yards and touchdowns by a tight end, and is sixth in the ACC in receiving yards by any player regardless of position.

Tucker picked up All-ACC accolades for the second year in a row. He posted his second-straight 1,000 yard regular season, following up his record-breaking season with another 1,060 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 36 passes for 254 yards and two more scores.

A team captain, Bergeron has graded out as one of the top-15 pass blocking tackles in college football from Pro Football Focus this season. He has the third-highest overall grade among tackles and fourth among offensive linemen regardless of position in the ACC this season. He has played 674 offensive line snaps this season, allowed just four sacks and was penalized three times all season.

Jones – a now three-time All-ACC selection – Had 84 tackles through 11 games, missing the final game of the regular season due to injury. A team captain, he also notched seven tackles for loss 4.0 sacks, forced a fumble and recovered another on the year. One of three Butkus Award Semifinalists from the ACC, which is presented to the nation’s top linebacker, Jones was named to the third team in the conference.

Wax ends the regular season as the team’s leading tackler, with 89 this season. He also had 4.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. He finished the regular season as the conference’s fifth-highest graded linebacker according to Pro Football Focus.

Williams played in just seven games before suffering a season-ending injury. He finished his season with 36 total tackles (25 solo), two interceptions, three pass breakups, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. At the time of his injury, the Syracuse defense ranked: 1st in the ACC (16th nationally) in total defense (303.1 ypg), 1st in the ACC (3rd nationally) in passing yards allowed (164.5), and 2nd in the ACC (19th nationally) in scoring defense (18.4 ppg).

Chestnut, the Orange’s other starting corner, appeared in all-12 games and was also a key component of the Orange secondary that finished the regular season ranked second in the ACC and 20th nationally in passing defense (188.8). Individually, he had 40 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a pick six.

Carter led the Orange in interceptions with three. He also notched 36 tackles and had a fumble recovery that he returned for a score against Clemson. Carter was one of the other Orange DBs that led the unit to a top-20 passing defense.

2022 All-ACC Football Teams

First-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB – Drake Maye, North Carolina, 177

RB – Israel Abanikanda, Pitt, 187

RB – Will Shipley, Clemson, 164

WR – Zay Flowers, Boston College, 184

WR – Josh Downs, North Carolina, 184

WR – A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 167

TE – Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse, 127

AP – Will Shipley, Clemson, 166

OT – Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 159

OT – Graham Barton, Duke, 132

OG – Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 131

OG – Chandler Zavala, NC State, 119 (tie)

OG – Marcus Minor, Pitt, 119 (tie)

C – Grant Gibson, NC State, 132

Defense

DE – Jared Verse, Florida State, 163

DE – Myles Murphy, Clemson, 112

DT – Calijah Kancey, Pitt, 160

DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson, 116

LB – Cedric Gray, North Carolina, 128

LB – Yasir Abdullah, Louisville, 116

LB – SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 116

CB – Aydan White, NC State, 117

CB – Anthony Johnson, Virginia, 84

S – Kam Kinchens, Miami, 139

S – Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 129

Specialists

PK – Christopher Dunn, NC State, 177

P – Lou Hedley, Miami, 133

SP – Will Shipley, Clemson, 131

Second-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB – Jordan Travis, Florida State, 98

RB – Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 140

RB – Trey Benson, Florida State, 137

WR – Jared Wayne, Pitt, 114

WR – Tyler Hudson, Louisville, 109

WR – Johnny Wilson, Florida State, 81

TE – Will Mallory, Miami, 94

AP – Josh Downs, North Carolina, 81

OT – Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 114

OT – Robert Scott, Florida State, 69

OG – Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 88

OG – Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 81

C – Bryan Hudson, Louisville, 57

Defense

DE – K.J. Henry, Clemson, 80

DE – Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College, 75

DT – DeWayne Carter, Duke, 95

DT – Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 61

LB – Drake Thomas, NC State, 108

LB – Nick Jackson, Virginia, 75

LB – Ayinde Eley, Georgia Tech, 70

CB – Fentrell Cypress, Virginia, 69

CB – Storm Duck, North Carolina, 65

S – Tanner Ingle, NC State, 91

S – Erick Hallett II, Pitt, 83

Specialists

PK – B.T. Potter, Clemson, 86

P – Daniel Sparks, Virginia, 97

SP – M.J. Devonshire, Pitt, 89

Third-Team All-ACC

Offense

QB – Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 82

RB – Henry Parrish, Jr., Miami, 49

RB – Justice Ellison, Wake Forest, 38

WR – Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 68

WR – Antoine Green, North Carolina, 56

WR – Keytaon Thompson, Virginia, 50

TE – Davis Allen, Clemson, 52

AP – Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 64

OT – Matt Goncalves, Pitt, 66

OT – Asim Richards, North Carolina, 62

OG – D’Mitri Emmanuel, Florida State, 57

OG – Jake Kradel, Pitt, 50

C – Will Putnam, Clemson, 51

Defense

DE – Yaya Diaby, Louisville, 65

DE – Keion White, Georgia Tech, 44

DT – Kobie Turner, Wake Forest, 53

DT – Cory Durden, NC State, 44

LB – Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 63

LB – Trenton Simpson, Clemson, 58

LB – Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 55

CB – Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 64

CB – Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, 42

S – Darius Joiner, Duke, 63

S – LaMiles Brooks, Georgia Tech, 47

Specialists

PK – James Turner, Louisville, 72

P – Ben Kiernan, North Carolina, 53

SP – Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 74

Honorable-Mention All-ACC

QB – Riley Leonard, Duke, 22

RB – Treshaun Ward, Florida State, 31

RB – Tiyon Evans, Louisville, 30

WR -Thayer Thomas, NC State, 43

WR – Nate McCollum, Georgia Tech, 37

WR – Kaleb Smith, Virginia Tech, 22

WR – Jahmal Banks, Wake Forest, 21

WR – Antonio Williams, Clemson, 15

TE- Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina, 44

TE – Marshon Ford, Louisville, 27

AP – Jalon Calhoun, Duke, 32

AP – Hassan Hall, Georgia Tech, 18

OT – DeVonte Gordon, Wake Forest, 38

OT – Renato Brown, Louisville, 32

OT – DJ Scaife, Jr., Miami, 31

OT – Timothy McKay, NC State, 30

OT – Silas Dzansi, Virginia Tech, 21

OG – Walker Parks, Clemson, 48

OG – Marcus Tate, Clemson, 38

OG – Loic Ngassam Nya, Wake Forest, 19

OG – Jalen Rivers, Miami, 16

C – Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, 44

C – Corey Gaynor, North Carolina, 26

C – Maurice Smith, Florida State, 25

C – Jacob Monk, Duke, 25

C – Jake Kradel, Pitt, 21

DE – TyJuan Garbutt, Virginia Tech, 38

DE – Akheem Mesidor, Miami, 36

DE – Chico Bennett, Virginia, 35

DE – Jasheen Davis, Wake Forest, 21

DE – Deslin Alexandre, Pitt, 19

DE – Rondell Bothroyd, Wake Forest, 17

DT – Fabien Lovett, Florida State, 36

DT – Leonard Taylor III, Miami, 34

DT – Aaron Faumui, Virginia, 22

DT – Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson, 18

DT – Robert Cooper, Florida State, 17

DT – Chibueze Onwuka, Boston College, 16

DT – Ashton Gillotte, Louisville, 15

LB – Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson, 51

LB – Isaiah Moore, NC State, 48

LB – Ryan Smenda, Jr., Wake Forest, 45

LB – Barrett Carter, Clemson, 36

LB – Shaka Heyward, Duke, 34

LB – Payton Wilson, NC State, 25

LB – Dax Hollifield, Virginia Tech, 22

LB – Momo Sanogo, Louisville, 20

LB – Tatum Bethune, Florida State, 19

LB – Power Echols, North Carolina, 17

LB – Marlowe Wax, Syracuse, 16

LB – Vinny DePalma, Boston College, 15

CB – Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, 39

CB – Elijah Jones, Boston College, 37

CB – M.J. Devonshire, Pitt, 33

CB – Zamari Walton, Georgia Tech, 27

CB – Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 26

CB – Marquis Williams, Pitt, 26

CB – Sheridan Jones, Clemson, 25

CB – Renardo Green, Florida State, 24

CB – Nate Wiggins, Clemson, 24

CB – Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 23

CB – Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech, 19

CB – Tyler Baker-Williams, NC State, 17

S – Brandon Hill, Pitt, 37

S – Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, 34

S – Ja’Had Carter, Syracuse, 33

S – Jaiden Woodbey, Boston College, 25

S – Brandon Johnson, Duke, 22

S – Jalyn Phillips, Clemson, 17

PK – Andres Borregales, Miami, 17

P – Mark Vassett, Louisville, 45

P – Porter Wilson, Duke, 16

SP – Mycah Pittman, Florida State, 59

SP – Tucker Holloway, Virginia Tech, 26