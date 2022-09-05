SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Dino Babers started his weekly press conference Monday morning addressing the status of fullback Chris Elmore and linebacker Stefon Thompson. Babers said that are both out for the season.

The two starters suffered injuries in Syracuse’s 31-7 season opener win against Louisville on Saturday. The two will redshirt this season with the hopes of returning next year.

Syracuse will hit the road to face UConn this Saturday. The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.