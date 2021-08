SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Former Syracuse star Eric Devendorf continues to give back to the SU community. Devendorf held a week long youth basketball clinic at the Solvay Community Center.

Young players ages 9-13 were taught basketball lessons from Devendorf, Lawrence Moten, Mookie Jones and Jack Rauch.

For Eric, it was a chance to have some fun, and teach kids the fundamentals of the game.