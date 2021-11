SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Former Syracuse standout Eric Devendorf has stepped down from coaching the JV girls basketball team at Liverpool.

Devendorf said, “I just couldn’t make the time commitment work with a lot of other stuff going on.”

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Liverpool High School, but we have yet to hear back from them.

Right now, the position remains open, with former Warriors JV coach Erin Cherock moving up to coach the Varsity team this year.