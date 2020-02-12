Eric Dungey out of XFL this week due to family reasons

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — CNY football fans will have to wait another week to see one of their favorites in action, but are sending their support to the star player on social media. Former SU quarterback and current player on the XFL’s Dallas Renegades announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he will not be playing at this week’s games due to personal family reasons.
Dungey tweeted, “Very fortunate Coach Stoops understands and supports the meaning of family first and is allowing me to be released for the week.”
The Renegades posted an updated roster for upcoming games as well. Many viewers were upset when they didn’t see Dungey on the field during the XFL’s debut this past weekend. Dungey says he will be returning next week.
