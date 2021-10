CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The ESM boys are headed to the Section III Class A championship, defeating CBA on Wednesday night 2-1.

Zach Shufelt and Todd Durantini had the goals for the Spartans in the win over the Brothers. ESM keeper Hamdija Causevic had 12 saves.

ESM has won 13 straight games. CBA ends their season at 12-3-3. ESM will face Central Square in the Section III Class A Finals on Saturday at Chittenango High School.