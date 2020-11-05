ESM girls shutout J-D for 9th straight win

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

ESM senior Jenna Hudgins scored less than eight minutes into the game, and the Spartans never looked back defeating visiting Jamesville-DeWitt 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Angelina Polcaro added a second half goal for ESM in the win over the Red Rams.

ESM improves to 9-0. The Spartans have shutout eight of their nine opponents this season.

Stay Connected