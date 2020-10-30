ESM girls stay unbeaten with shutout win over Cortland

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

ESM 8th grader Leah Rehm scored a pair of first half goals, helping the Spartans to the 5-0 win against visiting Cortland. Rehm has scored 15 goals this season for the Spartans.

Angelina Polcaro, Jenna Hudgins and Natalie Peterson all added second half goals in the Spartans win.

Through eight games this season, ESM has outscored their opponents 34-1. The Spartans are 8-0 this season.