ORONO, MAINE (WSYR-TV) –

The Binghamton Bearcats baseball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. BU won the America East Championship on Saturday night, defeating UMass Lowell 7-1.

Former Liverpool standout Jake Evans extended his program record hitting streak to 23 straight games. Evans finished 2-3 at the plate with an RBI and a walk. He finished the tournament with a .600 average, 4 runs and 4 RBI in three games. Evans was named the America East Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

Evin Sullivan, Andrew Tan and Colin Mason each drove in two runs for the Bearcats in the win. Ryan Bryggman picked up the win on the mound, giving up just one run in seven innings of work. Bryggman struck out seven for his 5th win of the year.

Binghamton will find out where they are playing in the NCAA Tournament on Monday. The NCAA Selection show will air at noon on ESPN2.