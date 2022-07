CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time since 2014 the Fayetteville–Manlius 10,11 & 12 year-old Little League All-Star baseball team are Section champs.

F-M defeated Big Flats 15-3 on Saturday at Key Bank Field in Cortland for the Section I East Title.

Nick Menar led the way for F-M, hitting three home runs.

Fayetteville–Manlius advances to the New York State Tournament starting on July 26th in Penfield.