AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time in school history, the Fayetteville-Manlius baseball team is Regional Champs. F-M defeated Saratoga Springs 10-2 on Saturday afternoon in the Class AA State Quarterfinals.

Eitan Spinoza led the Hornets attack with a home run and three runs batted in. Maxwell Danaher struck out seven in six innings of work, giving up just three hits.

Fayetteville-Manlius moves on to the Class AA State Semifinals on Friday. The Hornets will face Pine Bush (Section IX Champion) at 1 p.m. at Binghamton University.