MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Trevor Roe basically grew up with a basketball in his hand. Trevor’s dad, Matt played his college ball at Syracuse. Friday, Trevor made the commitment to play Division I basketball at Radford University.

Trevor, a 6’8” junior, averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds a game this past season at F-M. He helped the Hornets reach the Section III Class AA semifinals.

Trevor joins his sister at the D-I level. Lexie just wrapped up her freshman season at Niagara. Holy Cross, Colgate and Albany were other programs that showed interest in Trevor.

This summer Trevor will play AAU ball from the Albany City Rocks squad.