BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

F-M raced out to a 7-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back defeating Baldwinsville 17-10.

Pratt Reynolds paced the Hornets attack with seven goals. Caden Yancey added three goals and three assists, helping F-M bounce back for its first loss.

F-M improves to 9-1 this season. Baldwinsville drops to 9-2.