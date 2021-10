MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The F-M boys ran their unbeaten streak to 29 games, edging C-NS 1-0 on Thursday in the Section III Class AA semifinals.

Nino Pagano scored his 37th goal of the season, helping the Hornets to the win over the Northstars.

F-M improves to 17-0-1 this season. Fayetteville-Manlius will square off with Nottingham on Monday at Jamesville-DeWitt High School for the Section III Class AA Championship.