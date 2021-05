MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the second time in just over a week the F-M boys lacrosse team took down C-NS. The Hornets knocked off the Northstars 14-6 on Saturday afternoon in Manlius.

Caden Yancey paced the Hornets with five points. Isaac Frechette scored three goals, helping F-M to the win over C-NS.

F-M has outscored its opponents 57-31 this season. The Hornets are now 4-0.