MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The F-M boys lacrosse team opened the season in convincing fashion, cruising past West Genesee 18-7.

Caden Yancey scored four goals and added three assists, helping the Hornets to the win over the Wildcats. Logan Wilkinson won 25-28 faceoffs and added two goals. Isaac Frechette and Pratt Reynolds both chipped in hat tricks for F-M.

Jack Mellen led the Wildcats with two goals and an assist.