MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was a good old fashion cross-town showdown between F-M and J-D Saturday afternoon. The Hornets rallied from two goals down at the half, knocking off the Red Rams 12-8.

F-M outscored J-D 8-2 in the second half. Joseph Hathorn and Louis Cogliandro led the Hornets attack with five points each. Sam Brazell led the Red Rams attack with three goals and an assist.

F-M snaps its four-game losing streak, improving to 4-7. J-D has now lost four out of its last five, falling to 4-4 this season.