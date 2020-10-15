F-M boys shutout CBA to stay unbeaten

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The F-M boys soccer team continued their unbeaten start to the season on Wednesday night shutting out CBA at the Swan Pond 3-0.
Antonino Pagano scored just 20 seconds in. He’d add another goal in the second half.
With 10:54 to play till halftime, Antonino’s brother Francesco Pagano netted his 11th goal of the season.
F-M improves to 6-0 this year. Hornets head coach Jeff Hammond won his 501st career game.
