F-M boys shutout CBA to stay unbeaten

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The F-M boys soccer team continued their unbeaten start to the season on Wednesday night shutting out CBA at the Swan Pond 3-0.

Antonino Pagano scored just 20 seconds in. He’d add another goal in the second half.

With 10:54 to play till halftime, Antonino’s brother Francesco Pagano netted his 11th goal of the season.

F-M improves to 6-0 this year. Hornets head coach Jeff Hammond won his 501st career game.

