SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The F-M boys soccer team stayed unbeaten with a 2-0 win at Nottingham on Thursday night.

Antonino Pagano and Evan Terreri scored the goals for the Hornets in the win over the Bulldogs.

F-M keeper Jake Lavelle added eight saves in the win.

The Hornets improve to 7-0-1 on the season. Nottingham falls to 4-3.