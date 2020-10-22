F-M boys stay perfect with shutout win over Liverpool

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The F-M boys soccer team remained unbeaten on Tuesday night, blanking Liverpool 3-0.

It’s the Hornets 4th shutout this season. F-M has outscored their opponents through seven games 34-3.

Francesco Pagano scored his 12th goal of the season in the win for F-M. Ziad Abdul-Malak, and Sam Duncanson also added goals for the Hornets in their win over Liverpool.

F-M improves to 7-0 this season.