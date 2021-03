MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Trevor Roe’s game-winning basket with one-second left, helped F-M knock off West Genesee 60-59.

Roe was one of four Hornet players in double figures with 11 points. Jack Nucerino led F-M with 18 points.

Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Adam Dudzinski paced the Wildcats with 18 points.

F-M closes their season with a record of 7-6. West Genesee concludes their season at 10-1.