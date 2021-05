MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Two of the top boys lacrosse teams in Section III clashed in an instant thriller Thursday night, as F-M edged Baldwinsville 9-8.

AJ DaRin scored with less than six seconds to play, lifting the Hornets to the comeback win over the Bees.

Pratt Reynolds led the way for F-M, scoring four goals in the win over Baldwinsville.

Lucas Hoskin tallied four goals in the loss for the Bees.