SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Section III hockey playoffs got underway Tuesday night, as #7 seed F-M defeated #10 seed Fulton 4-2.

Colden Ives scored a pair of goals for the Hornets. Jonas Oesterle added a goal and three assists. Fulton goalie Trey White stopped 29 shots in the loss to the Hornets.

F-M advances to face Baldwinsville in the second round on Thursday.

