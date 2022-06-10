(WSYR-TV) — Fayetteville-Manlius defeated Pine Bush 2-1 in the baseball semi-finals Friday afternoon.

At the top of the fourth inning, F-M broke through a scoreless game when Chris Hoalcraft drove in Michael Dutch.

The Hornets would score again in the fifth inning, when Ethan Powell brought in Eitan Spinoza, making it 2-0. Pine Bush scored in the bottom of the seventh, but Matt Danaher would throw a complete game, taking up the win.

F-M will play for the AA State Championship on Saturday against the winners of McQuaid and Passapequa. They play on Friday at 4 p.m., also at Binghamton University.