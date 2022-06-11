BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The historic season for the F-M baseball team came to a close on Saturday, as the Hornets fell to McQuaid Jesuit in the Class AA State Final 4-2.

Down 1-0 in the top of the 5th, F-M would rally to tie the game on a Chris Hoalcraft double that scored Thomas Woodridge.

McQuaid Jesuit would plate two more runs in the bottom of the 5th pushing their lead to 3-1.

Once again, the Hornets would rally, pulling to within one on an Ethan Powell RBI single to left in the top of the 6th.

McQuaid Jesuit would hold on, winning it’s second straight Class AA State Championship.

F-M concludes the season as the Class AA state runner-up at 11-13.