MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time since 2018, the F-M Hornets have started the football season 3-0. F-M picked up a hard fought 29-20 win over West Genesee on Thursday night.

TJ Conley and George LaCombe both scored twice for the Hornets in the win. Dom Burris added a pair of touchdowns for the Wildcats.

F-M (3-0) will look to continue its unbeaten start at ESM next Friday. West Genesee (1-2) will hit the road for the 4th straight week, traveling to Auburn next Thursday.