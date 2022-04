MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The F-M girls jumped out to an early lead, and held on defeating C-NS 11-10.

Ava Angello led the way for the Hornets, scoring five goals. Melanie Steigerwald chipped in a goal and four assists. Hannah Williamson stopped ten shots, including the game-saving one with under two seconds to play.

F-M improves to 5-1. C-NS drops to 2-3. The Hornets are back in action on Tuesday at West Genesee. C-NS will travel to CBA for a 3:30 p.m. start on Saturday.