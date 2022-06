CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The F-M girls lacrosse team hung tough with the #2 ranked team in the country Victor, but the Blue Devils ultimately pulled away for a 15-7 Class B State Semifinals win.

Ava Angello and Julianna Cogliandro combined to score all seven goals for the Hornets. Victor was led by Eva Pronti’s four goals and four assists.

Fayetteville-Manlius concludes its season with a record of 12-7.