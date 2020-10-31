F-M girls win SCAC showdown over Baldwinsville

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was a battle of the top two teams in the SCAC Metro Division on Friday night, as the F-M girls defeated Baldwinsville 5-1.

Lauren Clark and Ryann Dauksza both scored a pair of goals in the Hornets win over the Bees.

Baldwinsville’s Hannah Mimas had the lone goal for the Bees. Mimas is now just three goals away from tying the career scoring record at Baldwinsville. She has 74 goals for her career.

F-M improves to 8-2-1 on the season. Baldwinsville falls to 7-3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected