F-M holds virtual signing day ceremony for senior athletes

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Video Courtesy of F-M Athletics
Friday morning, F-M Director of Athletics Scott Sugar held a virtual signing day ceremony for 18 students athletes at Fayetteville-Manlius High School.
Here is the complete list of the athletes going on to play at the Division I or Division II level next year:
Laura Bonomo – Lacrosse – Siena College
Vincent Cogliandro – Lacrosse – Seton Hill University
Zak Conley – Lacrosse – University of Binghamton
Max Cramer – Lacrosse – LeMoyne College
Lily Fish – Softball – Manhattan University
Andersen Fuller – Volleyball – Pepperdine University
Anna Hartzheim – Soccer – Quinnipiac University
Mikey Howe – Lacrosse – Canisius University
Geoff Howles – XC/TF – University of Toledo
Hannah Knych – Soccer – University of Pittsburgh
Lindsay Mathews – Swimming – University of Maine
Maddie Noel – Lacrosse – Quinnipiac University
Sam Otis – XC/TF – University of Pittsburgh
Max Parker – Baseball – LeMoyne College
Ronan Pierie – Lacrosse – Drexel University
Jack VanValkenburgh – Lacrosse – University of Albany
Claire Walters – XC/TF – North Carolina State University
Phoebe White – XC/TF – University of Pennsylvania
