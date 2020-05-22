F-M holds virtual signing day ceremony for senior athletes

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Video Courtesy of F-M Athletics

Friday morning, F-M Director of Athletics Scott Sugar held a virtual signing day ceremony for 18 students athletes at Fayetteville-Manlius High School.



Here is the complete list of the athletes going on to play at the Division I or Division II level next year:

Laura Bonomo – Lacrosse – Siena College

Vincent Cogliandro – Lacrosse – Seton Hill University

Zak Conley – Lacrosse – University of Binghamton

Max Cramer – Lacrosse – LeMoyne College

Lily Fish – Softball – Manhattan University

Andersen Fuller – Volleyball – Pepperdine University

Anna Hartzheim – Soccer – Quinnipiac University

Mikey Howe – Lacrosse – Canisius University

Geoff Howles – XC/TF – University of Toledo

Hannah Knych – Soccer – University of Pittsburgh

Lindsay Mathews – Swimming – University of Maine

Maddie Noel – Lacrosse – Quinnipiac University

Sam Otis – XC/TF – University of Pittsburgh

Max Parker – Baseball – LeMoyne College

Ronan Pierie – Lacrosse – Drexel University

Jack VanValkenburgh – Lacrosse – University of Albany

Claire Walters – XC/TF – North Carolina State University

Phoebe White – XC/TF – University of Pennsylvania

