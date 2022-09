MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

F-M junior standout Julianna Cogliandro announcing on social media on Thursday her commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Duke.

Cogliandro helped the Hornets to the Section III Class B Championship last season, and an appearance in the NYSPHSAA Final Four.

As a sophomore, Cogliandro scored 56 goals and had 16 assists.