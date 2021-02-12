F-M senior Lexie Roe joins the 1,000 point club

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Lexie Roe started her senior season in style, topping the 1,000 point mark for her career. Roe scored 24 points in a 66-32 season-opening win over Henninger.

With under six minutes to play in the second quarter, Roe topped the 1,000 point mark. Roe will continue her basketball career at Niagara next season.

